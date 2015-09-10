iPhone 6S vs 6S Plus vs Sony Xperia Z5: Specs comparison

Last night (or yesterday morning, depending where you live), Apple introduced two new smartphones, the iPhone 6S and the iPhone 6S Plus.

Just as expected, the devices featured some cool upgrades like the 3D Force Touch feature, reinforced casing and the fancy pinky colour, but how do the smartphones compare to the current high-end of the market?

Here is a comparison of hardware specifications between Apple's two new products and the Sony Xperia Z5: