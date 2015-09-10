iPhone 6S vs 6S Plus vs Sony Xperia Z5: Specs comparison

Last night (or yesterday morning, depending where you live), Apple introduced two new smartphones, the iPhone 6S and the iPhone 6S Plus.
Just as expected, the devices featured some cool upgrades like the 3D Force Touch feature, reinforced casing and the fancy pinky colour, but how do the smartphones compare to the current high-end of the market?
Here is a comparison of hardware specifications between Apple's two new products and the Sony Xperia Z5:
iPhone 6S
iPhone 6S Plus
|Sony Xperia Z5
Display
|Screen Size
|4.7-inch
|5.5-inch
|5.2-inch
|Resolution
|750 x 1334 pixels
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Pixel Density
|326 ppi
|401ppi
|428 ppi
|Type
|LED-backlit IPS LCD
|LED-backlit IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
Processor and Battery
|Family
|Apple A9
|Apple A9
|Qualcomm MSM8994 Snapdragon 810
|Battery
|Non-removable Li-Po 1810 mAh
|Non-removable Li-Po 2915 mAh
|Non-removable Li-Ion 2900 mAh
Storage and Memory
|RAM
|1GB
|2GB
|3GB
|Internal Storage
|16/64/128
|16/64/128
|32
|MicroSD
|No
|No
|Yes
|Camera
|Rear
|12-MP
|12-MP
|23-MP
|Video
|2160p@30fps, 1080p@60fps, 720p@240fps
|2160p@30fps, 1080p@60fps,1080p@120fps, 720p@240fps, optical stabilization
|2160p@30fps, 1080p@60fps, 720p@120fps, HDR
|Front
|5-MP
|5-MP
|5.1-MP
Wireless
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac
|NFC
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Bluetooth
|V4.1
|V4.1
|V4.1
|Integrated Wireless Charging
|No
|No
|No
Dimensions
|Size
|138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1 mm
|158.2 x 77.9 x 7.3 mm
|146 x 72 x 7.3 mm
|Weight
|143 g
|192 g
|154 g
|Operating System
|iOS 9
|iOS 9
|Android Lollipop 5.1.1