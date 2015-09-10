iPhone 6S vs 6S Plus vs Sony Xperia Z5: Specs comparison

Last night (or yesterday morning, depending where you live), Apple introduced two new smartphones, the iPhone 6S and the iPhone 6S Plus.

Just as expected, the devices featured some cool upgrades like the 3D Force Touch feature, reinforced casing and the fancy pinky colour, but how do the smartphones compare to the current high-end of the market?

Here is a comparison of hardware specifications between Apple's two new products and the Sony Xperia Z5:

iPhone 6S

iPhone 6S Plus

Sony Xperia Z5

Display
Screen Size 4.7-inch 5.5-inch 5.2-inch
Resolution 750 x 1334 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Pixel Density 326 ppi 401ppi 428 ppi
Type LED-backlit IPS LCD LED-backlit IPS LCD IPS LCD

Processor and Battery
Family Apple A9 Apple A9 Qualcomm MSM8994 Snapdragon 810
Battery Non-removable Li-Po 1810 mAh Non-removable Li-Po 2915 mAh Non-removable Li-Ion 2900 mAh

Storage and Memory
RAM 1GB 2GB 3GB
Internal Storage 16/64/128 16/64/128 32
MicroSD No No Yes
Camera
Rear 12-MP 12-MP 23-MP
Video 2160p@30fps, 1080p@60fps, 720p@240fps 2160p@30fps, 1080p@60fps,1080p@120fps, 720p@240fps, optical stabilization 2160p@30fps, 1080p@60fps, 720p@120fps, HDR
Front 5-MP 5-MP 5.1-MP

Wireless
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac
NFC Yes Yes Yes
Bluetooth V4.1 V4.1 V4.1
Integrated Wireless Charging No No No

Dimensions
Size 138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1 mm 158.2 x 77.9 x 7.3 mm 146 x 72 x 7.3 mm
Weight 143 g 192 g 154 g
Operating System iOS 9 iOS 9 Android Lollipop 5.1.1