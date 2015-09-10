Major outage leaves Plusnet customers without phone and internet access

Thousands of Plusnet customers in the UK have been suffering with a lack of phone and internet services for much of the last 24 hours due to a fault in the company's Domain Name System.

After customers throughout the country reported the problem on Twitter, Plusnet customer relations representative Matty Cassell assured everyone that ""We are in the process of investigating this now. I will provide on this thread, and our Twitter pages as soon as I receive more information."

"Our systems where we provide the service status are also unfortunately down, but I will endeavour to get one up as soon as I have the facility to. Really sorry for the inconvenience caused."

Although the issue appears to have been fixed for the majority of customers, those still experiencing issues are advised to visit the Plusnet Help page, try rebooting their routers or switch their DNS server to Google Public DNS.

In a statement sent to The Register, a Plusnet spokesperson said: "We’ve worked throughout the night to resolve this and have made a lot of progress with most of our customers now up and running."

"However we still have a few issues which we’re working to solve as soon as possible. We would like to sincerely apologise to our customers for the inconvenience caused."