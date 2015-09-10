Shock news: 99 per cent of Apple Watch owners are using it to check the time

As someone who lives and breathes technology, I am interested in knowing how people use smart devices. What are their favourite apps? How often do they use standout features, like a heart rate monitor? Is the phone functionality still relevant?

So, given that Apple Watch is a popular topic in the media nowadays, I am intrigued by how early adopters are using it.

Wristly, the self-titled "largest independent Apple Watch research platform", has polled 2,000 Apple Watch users to find out how they are embracing the device, focusing on the main advertised features. The findings are interesting, but hardly surprising.

The most-used feature of the device seems to be time-keeping, as around 99 per cent of respondents say they check the time "as expected" or more often than initially believed. Given that it is much easier to glance at the wrist than take a phone out of a pocket, it is only natural for this feature to be used frequently.

Checking the activity rings comes second, with 89 per cent of respondents answering in a similar fashion. However, this feature is rated as "used more than expected" by 70 per cent of respondents, compared to 48 per cent which ticked the same box for the time-keeping functionality. The others answered with "use as expected". Only a few are using these features less than they expected to.

At the opposite end of the spectrum are the personal messaging feature and the music and podcast player. More than half of respondents say they use these features less than expected (59 per cent and 60 per cent, respectively). Remote functionality is not that far off, with 55 per cent of respondents saying they use it less than expected.

The results above suggest that Apple Watch adopters are taking well to the novelty features that Apple has packed into the smartwatch (also look at the heart rate monitor, complications, and Apple Pay usage).

The findings also suggest that their iPhone will not be easily replaced by the smartwatch when it comes to things like listening to music and chatting with friends, tasks which are limited by the latter's small storage capacity and inadequate messaging capabilities.

So, basically, as long as there is no major limiting factor, Apple Watch seems to be used as intended. To developers, this should send a clear message that what users want are apps which are purposefully designed with a smartwatch in mind, not basic ports of iOS offerings.

