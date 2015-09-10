Siri for Apple TV will only work in these 8 countries at launch

If you were looking forward to giving Siri on the Apple TV a try as soon as it launched, but you don't live in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Spain, the UK and the US, I have bad news for you.

According to the programming guide for the tvOS, only those living in the abovementioned eight countries will get to try the voice command option for the Apple TV at launch.

The rest of the world will have to wait a tad bit longer. Unfortunately, no word on how long that actually is. The information can be found on the Apple TV developers page, saying there are two versions of the remote:

"The Apple TV Remote comes in two flavors—one with Siri built in and the other with onscreen search capabilities. “

So if you don't live in one of the eight countries, pressing the microphone button on the new controller will "open the onscreen search app".

It is yet unknown that the "onscreen search app” really is, although we can expect it to be similar to the current search function on the Apple TV, maybe modified to better suit the new range of Apple TV apps.

This doesn’t mean the feature will never be available to the rest of the world, it just means you should reconsider pre-ordering the device, if Siri was your main point of interest.

Yesterday, Apple unveiled the Apple TV – the company’s TV streaming service based on apps for the TV and its digital assistant, Siri.