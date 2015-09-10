Whitepaper: Altering business efficiency and agility with integrated systems

The era of IT infrastructure convergence is upon us. Integrated converged infrastructure systems – the integration of compute, networking, and storage - have rapidly become the preferred foundational building block adopted by enterprises of all shapes and sizes.

The success of these systems has been driven by an insatiable desire to make IT simpler, faster, and more efficient. The success of these systems has been built by taking well-known IT workloads and combining it with purpose built integrated computing systems optimised for that particular workload.

Example workloads today that are being integrated to create these systems are Cloud, Big Data, Virtualisation, Database, VDI or even combinations of two or more.

