Apple launch - What the whole world thought, in real time

I'm sure you're all aware by now that Apple was in full product launch mode on Wednesday evening at an event in San Francisco.

A range of new products and updates were announced, with the highlights being the iPhone 6S and 6S Plus, the iPad Pro and an updated, siri-powered Apple TV.

You'll no doubt have your own opinions on the announcements, but what did the rest of the world think? Amobee Brand Intelligence has released some real-time data from the event, looking at the volume and sentiment of online conversations.

David Barker, SVP Managing Director EMEA, Amobee Advertising Solutions, explains the data: "There were 1,648,746 Tweets around Apple during their event, meaning between 1pm - 3:20pm Eastern Time. That includes 711,594 Tweets mentioning Apple; 293,013 Tweets around the hashtag #AppleEvent; 173,187 Tweets around the iPhone; 170,307 Tweets around the iPad, and 57,852 Tweets around the just announced iPad Pro.

"Twitter sentiment around those 1,648,746 Apple Tweets between 1pm - 3:20pm Eastern Time was 19 per cent positive, 71 per cent neutral, and 10 per cent negative; meaning there was 87 per cent more positive than negative Tweets around Apple during the event.

"With 82,226 Tweets around either iPad Pro or the hashtag #iPadPro between 1pm - 3:20pm Eastern Time; Twitter sentiment around the new, larger tablet was 23 per cent positive, 68 per cent neutral and 9 per cent negative. There were 3,652 iPad Pro Tweets that mentioned Microsoft during the time period, as the company showed off Microsoft Office on the device; 2,578 iPad Pro related Tweets that mentioned Stylus and 2,138 iPad Pro related Tweets around Apple Pencil, the name of the new Stylus for the device.

"There were 39,483 Tweets around either Apple TV or the hashtag #AppleTV between 1pm - 3:20pm Eastern Time with Twitter sentiment being 17 per cent positive, 74 per cent neutral and 9 per cent negative; indicated the real time reaction the long awaited product reboot was positive, but still generating substantially less interest than the iPads and iPhone lines.

"Around the 173,187 Tweets mentioning the iPhone, 3D Touch, 4K video and the Rose Gold iPhone option were the features brought up the most often. Between 1pm - 3:20pm Eastern Time, there were 7,207 iPhone Tweets than mentioned 3D Touch, 3,353 Tweets around 4K, and 3,212 iPhone Tweets that mentioned Rose Gold iPhone in the same time period.

"On September 9, 2014 there were 919K Apple related Tweets during the three hours around last year’s product announcements. This year on September 9, 2015 during the corresponding three hour period there have been 1,978K Tweets around Apple; meaning real-time interest around the announcement has increased more than 2X YOY."