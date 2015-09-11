IBM confirms StrongLoop acquisition to strengthen API position

The growth of mobile, web applications and the Internet of things has meant more use of APIs which is changing the way businesses operate and communicate. IBM forecasts that APIs will represent a $2.2 trillion opportunity by 2018.

One of the fastest growing development frameworks to support this new 'API economy' is Node.js and to help unite this developer community with enterprise clients, IBM has announced today the acquisition of StrongLoop, a leading provider of enterprise Node.js capabilities.

"Enterprises are focused on digital transformation to reach new channels, tap new business models, and personalise their engagement with clients," says Marie Wieck, general manager, Middleware, at IBM Systems. "APIs are a critical ingredient. By bringing together StrongLoop’s Node.js capabilities to rapidly create APIs with IBM's leadership in Java and API Management on our cloud platform, we are unlocking the innovation potential of two vibrant development communities".

This acquisition means Node.js developers now have a richer, operating environment on IBM Bluemix, big blue's platform-as-a-service offering. JavaScript ranked as the number one language for discussion and usage followed closely by Java in the RedMonk Programming Language Rankings. Java remains the leading language for web applications and transaction systems. Combining StrongLoop's tools and services with IBM's WebSphere and Java capabilities, IBM will help clients bridge Java and Node.js development platforms, which will enable them to extract greater value from their application investments.

"With this acquisition, the industry benefits from Node.js' formal entry into the mainstream enterprise," says Juan Carlos Soto, Chief Executive Officer of StrongLoop. "As leaders in the Node.js open community, we plan to further advance open, community-driven innovation coupled with global, enterprise class software and services offerings to grow client value in the API economy".

More information on IBM's acquistion of StrongLoop is available on the company's website.

Image Credit: Tomasz Bidermann/Shutterstock