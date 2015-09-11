iPhone 6S will have a weaker battery, but should perform better

There has been a lot of different information out there regarding the hardware specifications of the newly released Apple iPhone 6S and the 6S Plus, mostly because Apple refrained from revealing details such as RAM, processor speed and battery.

This has lead many to believe the devices are similar to last year's products, which was confirmed on multiple sites such as GSM Arena.

However, According to a report by the Business Times, citing various sources such as Reddit, GSM Arena or Phone Arena, the new devices will be somewhat different and, obviously, better.

Not necessarily more powerful in the traditional sense of the word, but they should perform better than its predecessors.

So for example, it is said that the iPhone 6S will have a 1715 mAh battery, while its predecessor, the iPhone 6, has a 1810 mAh one. Still, thanks to the new A9 chipset and the new iOS 9, both optimised for less power consumption, it is believed the 6S will perform equally, if not outperform the 6.

The battery inside the 6S Plus is still a mystery.

The processor has seen a similar fate. Apple has only mentioned that the new A9 chipset is better than the A8 chipset as it churns out 70 percent better performance and 90 percent better graphics – no other details.

However, the listing of the iPhone 6S and the iPhone 6S Plus on GSM Arena state that the A9 chip present on both the devices feature a 64-bit dual-core processor that clocks at 2.2 GHz. Rumors have that Apple has included a tri-core processor on both the handsets.

The iPhone 6S will also have 2GB of RAM, and not 1GB as it was previously thought.