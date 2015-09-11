Is 9-11 anniversary the reason for delayed iPhone 6s and 6s Plus pre-orders?

Apple's decision to start iPhone 6s and 6s Plus preorders on Saturday 12 September surprises me. Friday is typical, which lets the company tabulate an extra day into the weekend when reporting the number of preorders the following week. So you have to wonder why the change. I asked Apple PR, but there is yet no response to my query.

In 2014, Apple announced iPhone 6 and 6 Plus also on 9 September, a Tuesday. Preorders began on Friday the 12th and sales one week later. In 2013, there was no preorder option for iPhone 5s, just straight sales starting Friday 20 September; announced the 10th. In 2012: Friday 14 September for preorders; the 21st for sales. In 2011: again Friday, 7 October preorders and 14 October sales.

Apple breaks a clear pattern here, and I have to wonder if the date is the reason. Friday 11 September is the fourteenth anniversary of the terrorist attacks in the United States. Delaying a day would be a way of showing respect and also avoids inviting bad press. Surely some blogger somewhere would write about Apple showing no respect for the dead, by putting sales first.

The PR advantages would be better next week, if Apple could tout the three-day weekend of sales instead of two. But if commemoration and respect are the reasons for choosing Saturday, Apple execs deserve a friendly slap on the back for making the hard choice.