Lloyds and Halifax board the Apple Pay train

We recently reported how Lloyds Bank was working hard to implement Apple Pay, and it seems to have completed that task as the bank, together with Halifax, now offers the contactless payment service to its customers.

First reported by 9To5Mac, Apple seems to be close on rounding up all the major banks on the Island. “Following the addition of HSBC and First Direct last month, Halifax and Lloyds customers can now use Apple Pay from today,” the site wrote in a report on Friday.

“The service is still rolling out so if your cards don’t activate immediately don’t fret. Check again in a few hours.”

This brings the number of banks in the UK supporting Apple Pay up to 11. There’s still one major bank missing – Barclays.

Even though everyone’s been asking about Barclays ever since Apple Pay was first announced in the UK, the Bank still hasn’t implemented the feature. It did say that it’s coming, eventually.

Here’s an updated list of all the banks supporting Apple Pay:

American Express, First Direct, HSBC, Halifax, Lloyds, NatWest, NationWide, MBNA, Royal Bank of Scotland, Santander, Ulster.

Apple Pay started with a £20 limit on mobile payments, but the cap was raised to £30 on September 1 this year.

The higher cap now covers the average 25-pound supermarket transaction, as well as common tabs at bars, movie theatres, gift shops and more. Apple introduced Apple Pay to UK shoppers in July with initial support from more than 250,000 stores and eight regional banks.

Check out our Apple Pay hub for everything that businesses need to know