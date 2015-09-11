Microsoft downloads Win 10 files without permission

You want Windows 10. You might *think* you don’t want it, but… yes you do.

The new operating system from Microsoft downloads its installation files to computers running Windows 7 and Windows 8, even when not asked to do so.

The only thing needed is for automatic updates to be turned on, for users to get the installation files.

The news were first reported by The Inquirer, who was contacted by a reader saying he had found a huge, 3.5GB heavy folder on his machine, containing the installation files.

He did not reserve his copy of the OS.

"The symptoms are repeated failed 'Upgrade to Windows 10' in the WU update history and a huge 3.5GB to 6GB hidden folder labelled '$Windows.~BT'. I thought Microsoft [said] this 'upgrade' was optional. If so, why is it being pushed out to so many computers where it wasn't reserved, and why does it try to install over and over again?” he told The Inquirer.

Microsoft confirmed the news, saying the Windows Update feature was used to push Windows 10 installation files through.

"For individuals who have chosen to receive automatic updates through Windows Update, we help upgradable devices get ready for Windows 10 by downloading the files they’ll need if they decide to upgrade,” the firm said. "When the upgrade is ready, the customer will be prompted to install Windows 10 on the device.”

As one might imagine, there are people who aren’t all too pleased with the new feature. Some have exceeded their download limits thanks to help from Microsoft.