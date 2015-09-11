OnePlus Two launch was a failure, too

Fool me once, shame on you... Fool me.. I can't get fooled again – those should be the words, once spoken by the (great) George W. Bush, that every OnePlus fan should have said after the terrible OnePlus One launch.

After messing up the OnePlus One launch, the young and aspiring Chinese company managed to mess up the OnePlus Two launch, too.

“We messed up the launch of the OnePlus 2. Well, we messed up the launch of the OnePlus One as well,” said Carl Pei, OnePlus CEO and an administrator at the OnePlus forums.

“With the OnePlus 2, we made rosy plans. We were more confident, and prepared a lot more inventory. We told our users it would be 30-50x easier to get invites, and they needn’t worry. Yet, we only began shipping in meaningful quantities this week, nearly a month after our initial targeted shipping date. You can talk all you want, but in the end, flawless execution speaks much louder than unfulfilled promises.”

The first launch was a failure for all the same reasons – it was hard to order the device, shipments were late and availability was scarce.

Apparently, the same thing happened with the OnePlus 2, but the company wants to make it up to everyone by offering something special.

It will open up sales of the OnePlus 2 to anyone, no invite required, at some point towards the end of September/start of October. The catch? It'll only be open for one hour.

Let’s just hope the company’s didn’t just DDoS themselves, and that their servers can withstand the enormous pressure that’s about to hit them when pretty much everyone rushes to the site in that single hour.