Take a virtual tour of Scuderia Ferrari's F1 garage

Ferrari and its partner Shell is providing a way for almost anyone to digitally tour its F1 garage, so you can get your Formula One fix even when there isn't a race on.

The online experience doesn't limit the images to stills from the garage but lets users manually navigate around the entire area.

On top of this, the experience heightens when it's viewed on a smartphone or tablet as the device's integrated accelerometer allows people to explore the Ferrari F1 set-up by simply moving the device around.

There are also 15 pull-out zones for in-depth exploration, spanning from the engine room and pit wall, to Shell's track-side lab and even the cockpit of Sebastian Vettel's car.

For a more enhanced digital experience, users can also squeeze their smartphones into a Google Cardboard VR headset.

Users can explore the Ferrari F1 garage simply by visiting the Scuderia Ferrari Uncovered Experience website.

Image source: Scuderia Ferrari