Is it time your business adopted desktop virtualisation?

Embracing the cloud isn’t restricted to simply storing files with third party suppliers. There are many other benefits that this technology can bring to your business.

Desktop virtualisation is one such feature that companies are adopting with increasing regularity due to the added flexibility that it provides.

Desktop virtualisation essentially sees the entire desktop infrastructure and all its accompanying software hosted externally. In doing do, it recognises the needs of modern companies, customers and staff to be able to work wherever they need to. Whether you need to be productive at home or respond to work crisis while abroad, desktop virtualisation provides the option of working remotely across mobile and desktop devices.

When employed effectively, businesses have access to their full range of software via the cloud. General productivity tools such as Microsoft Office, as well as more bespoke solutions can all be deployed virtually over a network. In addition, by delivering the same operating system to multiple users and devices, the upgrade process promises to be a straightforward affair. Updates and new software can be issued by IT managers and will be made automatically available to all users of the virtual desktop infrastructure next time they log in.

Desktop virtualisation also provides reliability benefits when compared to on-premise desktop offerings. External cloud vendors can mitigate the severity of server failure by putting safeguards in place that enable them to remain at full capacity even when individual servers fail. Furthermore, companies that employ desktop virtualisation have the option of using thin clients rather than traditional PCs. Thin clients not only offer a lower carbon footprint, but they also have a reduced likelihood of hardware failure because they do not use moving parts.

Desktop virtualisation may not be right for every business, but the flexibility benefits that it offers means that IT managers should certainly give it some consideration.

