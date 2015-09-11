Whitepaper: HP ConvergedSystem Platforms

HP’s ConvergedSystem offerings merit a position of ‘market leader,’ in part because its entire portfolio benefits from one of the most diverse and dynamic server lineups in the industry, but also because it is a full-line component supplier that also leverages a wealth of application-level insight to drive innovation in its converged infrastructure offerings.

HP was one of the first companies to embrace the CI concept, and its products show a great deal of depth and maturity.

This depth was extended at the beginning of 2015 by the introduction of a VMware-partnered, ConvergedSystem 200-HC EVO:RAIL hyper-converged platform, as well as a sister offering – the 200-HC StoreVirtual – which shares most of the hardware features of the EVO:RAIL but is instead based on the HP OneView 1.2 and StoreVirtual VSA management platforms as well as hardware-based RAID storage.

To keep reading, download the whitepaper below.

Brought to you by HP & Intel®. Intel Inside®. Powerful Solution Outside.

Intel and the Intel logo are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries.