Alphabet's chairman says Apple Music is a "decade old"

Eric Schmidt, chairman of Google’s parent company Alphabet, indirectly criticised Apple’s music streaming service Apple Music, saying it’s already a decade out of date.

Writing for the BBC, Schmidt talked about artificial intelligence and has touched on the subject of radios and other music streaming services.

"A decade ago, to launch a digital music service, you probably would have enlisted a handful of elite tastemakers to pick the hottest new music” he wrote. "Today, you're much better off building a smart system that can learn from the real world - what actual listeners are most likely to like next - and help you predict who and where the next Adele might be.

Just this morning there was a story about professions soon to be taken over by robots – DJ was not one of them. I guess the story is already out of date.

"As a bonus, it's a much less elitist taste-making process - much more democratic - allowing everyone to discover the next big star through our own collective tastes and not through the individual preferences of a select few."

Apple Music executive Jimmy Iovine defended the move to enlist humans, saying: "Algorithms don’t understand the subtlety and the mixing of genres.” A few months ago, Apple released Apple Music, a music streaming service and a direct competitor to Spotify and similar services.

Unlike Spotify and Google's own music streaming service, Apple Music puts together playlists and runs its Beats 1 Radio Station with a team made up of hundreds of human editors. These include big names such as former Radio 1 DJ Zane Lowe, as well as celebrity guest editors such as Pharrell and Dr Dre.

Spotify opted for a “learning” software.