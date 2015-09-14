Ashley Madison passwords show people's lack of creativity

Last week we reported about a group of hackers breaking the "unbreakable“ Ashley Madison passwords, and now we have further details and statistics about those passwords.

The group, going by the name CynoSure Prime, cracked more than 11 million encrypted passwords, and has given the world insight on the most common passwords, as well as some truly hilarious ones.

First of all, the group notices that they cracked the easier passwords in the bunch – out of a total 11,716,208 password entries, 4,867,246 were unique.

The majority of passwords were six characters in length, closely followed by those with eight characters.

“The majority of passwords that we have cracked so far appear to be quite simple, either being lowercase with numbers or just lowercase. We also observed some UTF-8 encoded passwords,” it says in the blog post.

“Passwords containing purely numbers also appear to be relatively popular. Note that we crack passwords in gradual increasing complexity, so it is normal that we have recovered most of the simpler ones first.”

The longest password observed was 28 characters long, while the shortest one was – just one character.

According to Ars Technica, the top 10 passwords from the breach are:

23456

12345

Password

DEFAULT

123456789

Qwerty

12345678

abc123

pussy

1234567

However, there were some truly funny ones, including “ishouldnotbedoingthis”, “whatthehellamidoing”, “whyareyoudoingthis” and my personal best – “cheatersneverprosper”.

There have also been people who weren’t sure where they’re going with this, using passwords like “likeimreallygoingtocheat” or “justcheckingitout”, as well as those who thought they’re visiting a dating site, having passwords like “lookingfornewlife”.