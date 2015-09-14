Cyber warfare is a "core national security threat", says Obama

The United States are blaming China for cyber attacks against its companies and institutions, and China keeps saying it has nothing to do with any cyber attacks, so all quiet on the Western front.

However, with China's president Xi Jinping only a few weeks away from his visit to the States, US president Barack Obama thought it would be a good time to put additional emphasis on the matter.

During a briefing with troops from the military in Washington, Obama said that the US and other leading nations such as China, Russia and Iran need to “craft agreements” over how cyber warfare should be conducted, and that the US believes cyber attacks will be treated as “a core national security threat”.

“I’m going to be getting a visit from president Xi of China, a state visit, coming here in a couple of weeks, and we’ve made very clear to the Chinese that there are certain practices that they’re engaging in that we know are emanating from China and our not acceptable,” he said.

“And we can choose to make this an area of competition, which I guarantee we’ll win if we have to, or alternatively we can come to an agreement where we say this isn’t helping anyway, let’s try to have some basic rules of the road in terms of how we operate.”

“Offence is moving lot faster than defence,” said Obama, adding later: “Were going to have to get much more rapid in responding to attacks.” The comments about cyber warfare start at the 30-minute mark in the video.