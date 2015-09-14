Daily deal: Save £40 on a Linksys AC1200 Smart Wi-Fi Modem Router

Happy Monday everyone, I hope you're all well rested and ready for another working week, culminating in the start of the Rugby World Cup on Friday evening..

Today's daily deal features a Linksys AC1200 Dual Band Smart Wi-Fi Modem Router with Gigabit Ethernet and USB 3.0 Port, which can be yours for just £89.99, a saving of £40.00 (31 per cent).

Ideal for fast downloads and streaming online videos, the Linksys AC1200 Smart Wi-Fi Modem Router utilises wireless-AC and beamforming technology to deliver faster network speeds, better wireless range, and reduced interference.

Four gigabit ports allow you to connect wired devices for speeds up to 10x faster than Ethernet, while a USB 3.0 port lets you easily share devices across the network. The router's DSL modem means you won't need a separate modem when using DSL Internet.

And with Linksys Smart Wi-Fi, you can control and monitor your home Wi-Fi network remotely using your mobile device, enabling users to set parental controls, restrict Internet access during certain times of the day and create unique, secure Wi-Fi passwords for your guests.

To get this deal on a Linksys AC1200 Smart Wi-Fi Modem Router for yourself, simply click the 'Buy Now' button above or below.