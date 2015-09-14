EE accelerates London rollout of superfast 4G+

EE plans to accelerate its rollout of superfast 4G+ in London. The 4G+ could potentially offer speeds up to 400Mbps, although it is more likely to reach up to 141Mbps max. The acceleration comes after a massive surge in mobile use by 4G+ owners.

LTE Advanced Category 6 is only available on the Samsung Galaxy S6 and HTC One M9, which may be the reason for the large growth in usage, but more devices plan to install the new band i in the United Kingdom, including the iPhone 6S and 6S Plus.

No word on the specific areas of London that will see accelerated speeds. Victoria, Kings Cross/Euston and Paddington are currently the three most popular places. 4G+ on EE is also available in Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool, Newcastle, Glasgow, Nottingham, Leeds, Leicester, Oxford, Newcastle and Bristol.

While rolling out faster speeds to those that can afford them, EE is also pushing its nationwide wireless push, with 95 per cent by 2015 the target. Vodafone, O2 and Three UK are also working to make wireless reach all homes in the UK, with a target of 2018.

EE has surged ahead of the three other carriers on 4G LTE connections. It does not plan to stop there however with the rollout of 4G+, even if it doesn’t make a large difference in the day to day life of many mobile users on the carrier.

The adoption of faster LTE does bode well for the future of wireless, when 5G starts to become relevant. Hopefully, EE will be as quick to adopt that technology as it has with 4G+ LTE. The UK is currently testing 5G in the country, the only country in the world with a research facility dedicated to the new network.