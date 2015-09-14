Intel forms new ASRB board to tackle connected car security

There have been plenty of worries about security risks when it comes to connected cars, and with that in mind, Intel has formed a new board to help tackle the dangers hackers and other miscreants could pose to smart vehicles.

The new Automotive Security Review Board (ASRB) has been formed not just to help combat the cybersecurity risks which threaten connected cars, but Intel also wants to encourage technological progress and innovation in the field in general.

The company is recruiting "top security industry talent" to populate the board, with members drawn from across the globe.

The idea is these experts will steer a raft of security tests which will establish best practice and design recommendations for security solutions that benefit car manufacturers. Research will be conducted on Intel’s automotive advanced development platforms.

In conjunction with setting up the board, Intel has just published the initial version of its automotive cybersecurity best practices white paper, which will be periodically updated based on ASRB research.

Furthermore, as a pretty major incentive to the ASRB researchers, the member who is judged to have provided the most significant cybersecurity contribution which can be implemented on Intel’s automotive platform will be rewarded with a new car.

Chris Young, senior vice president and general manager of Intel Security, commented: “We can, and must, raise the bar against cyberattacks in automobiles. With the help of the ASRB, Intel can establish security best practices and encourage that cybersecurity is an essential ingredient in the design of every connected car. Few things are more personal than our safety while on the road, making the ASRB the right idea at the right time.”