Robots are coming to take your job away

Apparently, I'm going to be replaced by a robot. Not today, not tomorrow, but sometime, in the not so distant future, robots will be doing my work.

That's what BBC had to say in a report on the jobs of today, which will be taken over by robots tomorrow.

Among those jobs are taxi drivers, factory workers, journalists, doctors, and cocktail waiters. While it might be easy to understand how a robot could take over a repetitive job such as writing reports or drawing up spreadsheets, there are jobs out there which are a pretty long shot, to say the least.

“Boston Consulting Group predicts that by 2025, up to a quarter of jobs will be replaced by either smart software or robots, while a study from Oxford University has suggested that 35 per cent of existing UK jobs are at risk of automation in the next 20 years,” BBC writes in the report.

Taxi companies, for example, would benefit greatly from robots, as it would cut the cost of the fare. As chief executive Travis Kalanick puts it - the service would be a whole lot cheaper if you weren't "paying for that other dude in the car".

Doctors could also be replaced, as IBM's supercomputer Watson is teaming up with a dozen hospitals in the US, offering advice on the best treatments for a range of cancers. “Using vision software developed by the firm, it is also helping to spot early-stage skin cancers”, BBC says.

This might mean we could be raging against the machine (again), which is why Martin Ford - author of Rise of the Robots, believes humans should be offered a basic wage and a guaranteed income.

Benefits for everyone, yay!