Xcode simulator reveals 2GB of RAM for iPhone 6S, 4GB for iPad Pro

Apple doesn’t release internal specifications for its mobile processor, but Xcode iOS simulator reveals the iPhone 6S will come with 2GB of RAM and the iPad Pro will run on double the memory.

Adobe already semi-revealed this with a press release on its Creative Cloud suite for iOS, claiming the new iPad Pro would feature 4GB of RAM. The new Xcode iOS simulator makes it more official, since that is Apple’s developer program.

2GB of RAM is a step up from last year’s 1GB of RAM in the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus, but still behind the current trend of 3GB of RAM in high-end Android devices like the Samsung Galaxy S6, S6 Edge and the Sony Xperia Z5.

Other spec changes on the iPhone 6S and 6S Plus include the 12MP iSight camera, the A9X processor with quicker flash storage and a smaller battery. Apple added Series 7000 aluminium as well, to make sure no #BendGate incident happened this year.

On the iPad Pro, this is the most amount of memory ever added to an iOS device. It will be needed to achieve “desktop level” performance, which includes side-by-side full screen iPad Air apps and enterprise software.

CAD by AutoDesk and full Creative Cloud apps were revealed at the Apple event for the iPad Pro. We expect with the Smart keyboard and Apple Pencil more productivity and creative apps will be ported from Windows or Mac OS X to iOS in full.

Considering the price of the iPad Pro, it might be hard to justify such an expensive purchase. A premium notebook would cost around the same with more storage, a more suitable operating system and more battery life.

The iPad Pro does have a much higher resolution compared to most notebooks and for certain professionals it may seem like the optimal option, but we can’t see a large target audience that would want a huge tablet, and not want a notebook.