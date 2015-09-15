Apple is already boasting about strong iPhone 6S pre-orders across the globe

In a development that won't surprise anyone who follows the world of smartphones, Apple's latest iPhone models are flying high in terms of initial pre-orders.

The iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus are already carving out sales which are apparently set to beat the previous models’ initial weekend record, according to a statement from Apple.

Cupertino told CNBC: "Customer response to iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus has been extremely positive and pre-orders this weekend were very strong around the world. We are on pace to beat last year's 10 million unit first-weekend record when the new iPhones go on sale September 25."

The iPhone is, of course, key to Apple's mega profits, but we are used to new records being set every year – particularly now the company's smartphones are picking up popularity in China.

Indeed, the iPhone 6 models led the Chinese smartphone market earlier this year, driven by the release of the new 5.5in phablet, and there's every reason to suspect the same thing will happen with the iPhone 6S.

As we reported yesterday, the new devices are actually fully sold out over in China, and indeed were all gone inside of 12 hours of pre-orders opening.

The new camera and the fancy 3D touch feature, which detects the strength of a press on the touchscreen to execute different UI functions, allowing for a lot of shortcuts in terms of everyday usage, should be enough to drive iPhone 6S sales forward strongly – and indeed Apple has been expecting this with a record initial production run being undertaken this year.

Of course, we’ll have to wait for those initial weekend numbers when the phones actually go on sale later this month, but at this point, it’s pretty much a foregone conclusion.