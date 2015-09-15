Intel launches car-protection plan to steer away from hackers

Computers in cars have created wonderful advances in safety, navigation and performance. Of course, this makes automobiles far more complicated.

By making vehicles internet-connected, however, we have opened them up to remote hackers. This is not just a theoretical vulnerability either; there have been actual proof-of-concept attacks on some Jeep models.

Unfortunately, this trend will likely continue. As long as cars are internet-connected, they will always be vulnerable to remote hackers. Today, however, Intel announces a plan to protect us from those evil-doers. You see, it has created the Automotive Security Review Board (ASRB).

"We can, and must, raise the bar against cyberattacks in automobiles. With the help of the ASRB, Intel can establish security best practices and encourage that cybersecurity is an essential ingredient in the design of every connected car. Few things are more personal than our safety while on the road, making the ASRB the right idea at the right time", says Chris Young, senior vice president and general manager of Intel Security.

Intel explains that it will "provide the ASRB with its automotive advanced development platforms on which to conduct research. Findings will then be published publicly as part of an ongoing process. To motivate the ASRB researchers, Intel will award a new car to the member who provides the most significant and impactful cybersecurity contribution that can be implemented on Intel's automotive platform".

If you want to join the ASRB, you can apply here. If you can provide the best contribution, you could win a brand-new car (or the cash-equivalent if you don't need one). Unfortunately, the make and model of car is not yet known.

With that said, however, the real reward is protecting society from cyber-criminals - your submission can literally make the world safer.

Photo Credit: Vava Vladimir Jovanovic/Shutterstock