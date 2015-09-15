LG plans October 1st dual-screen event

LG has sent out invites to an October 1st event, the second flagship announcement of the year for the South Korean-based mobile manufacturer.

The smartphone will focus on film, most likely a new camera upgrade rather than a TV and film streaming service. It will also, according to multiple reports, feature a dual-screen display.

Using an auxiliary screen to display more information, the LG V10 may be able to enhance the experience. It does seem a bit gimmicky, having a display on top of the 5.7-inch quad-HD display, but LG does enjoy trying new ideas.

LG will stick to the Snapdragon 808 processor, 3GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. On the back, a 16-megapixel camera will be available, which may be the main feature on the smartphone if the invite hint is anything to go by.

We don’t know much else about the smartphone. LG hasn’t been hinting at any other features, and the rumour mill has been quiet for the most part, apart from the Chinese regulator TENAA leaking out some of the design of the new smartphone.

The LG G4 did not manage to reach the same success the G3 did. This is an industry trend for 2015, with most large Android providers incapable of hitting the same numbers they did in 2014.

LG will announce the event on October 1st.