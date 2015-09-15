Microsoft to unveil new smartphones on October 6

We knew that Microsoft won't be making any announcements related to its newly released operating system during the IFA 2015 fair, but now we have more details.

Microsoft has taken to Twitter to announce it is holding a separate event on October 6 at 10AM (EDT) in New York (3 PM London time).

https://twitter.com/Microsoft/status/643446107054415872

"We have some exciting news to share about Windows 10 devices“, the announcement says, without going into much detail. We do know that you will be able to livestream the event on this link.

According to IB Times, it’s widely expected that the Redmond-based software giant will introduce multiple devices including the flagship Windows 10 Mobile phones Lumia Talkman (Lumia 950) and Cityman (Lumia 950 XL), Surface Pro 4 and Microsoft Band 2.

Talkman should come with a 5.2-inch display, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon hexa-core 808 processor, together with 3GB of RAM.

Cityman will be somewhat bigger (5.7-inch), will have a more powerful octa-core Snapdragon 810 and 3GB of RAM. Both devices will have a 20-MP PureView camera.

The upcoming SurfacePro 4 tablet is expected to be very thin and offer a large display, similar to older models. “Rumour further suggests the use of a new Skylake processor and Windows 10 operating system”, IB Times says in a report.

According to a report by The Verge, rumours have suggested Microsoft is planning Windows Hello support for the Surface Pro 4, but it's unlikely the company will fit an Intel RealSense camera into the thin device. Instead, a fingerprint scanner on an updated and refined Surface keyboard sounds more likely.