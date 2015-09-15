Small businesses still neglecting business continuity plans

New research carried out by Databarracks has questioned several small organisations and compared the answers with medium and large organisations. The study found that small companies are still making the same mistakes as 12 months ago.

Databarracks revealed that just 27 per cent of small organisations have a business continuity plan (BCP) in place. Almost 68 per cent and 73 per cent of medium and large organisations respectively have a BCP.

The worst part of that is that small organisations haven’t even tested their BCP in the last 12 months. And most of them are not even planning to test it in the next 12 months.

When it comes to disaster recovery (DR), 28 per cent of the organisations who hadn’t tested their plans said that they were confident about them. On the other hand 58 per cent who tested it, were “very confident” in them.

The study also found that the leading cause of data loss was human error (24 per cent), with hardware coming in second with 21 per cent. However, for the second year in a row, large organisations have lost more data to hardware failure than human error.

Oscar Arean, the technical operations manager at Databarracks says that, “It’s not surprising to find that small businesses are less likely to have a BCP thank larger businesses – we found the same result last year. What is worrying is the lack of improvement we’ve seen for small businesses in the last 12 months.”

“Disaster recovery used to be prohibitively expensive for smaller businesses but that’s not the case anymore. Cloud computing has made the technology for IT disaster recovery available to all businesses so the only barrier is the investment in time.

“Sometimes it takes a prolonged period of downtime or a substantial data loss for a business to realise the importance of a robust DR solution, but it shouldn’t come at that cost. We need to see a culture shift and perhaps some of that responsibility falls to the service providers as well as the customers.

"DR providers need to educate organisations on the importance of disaster recovery planning and testing, and demonstrate how vulnerable they are if this isn’t done. Disaster recovery isn’t a luxury insurance policy anymore, it’s absolutely essential for businesses no matter what size.”

Image source: Shutterstock/Tom Wang