Software policies are overlooking mobile apps despite rise of BYOD

A new study by Snow Software has highlighted the need for Enterprise Mobility Management and Software Asset Management policies by revealing that 80 per cent of software policies fail to include mobile applications.

This is despite the fact that 67 per cent of businesses are using apps for business purposes in some way.

This trend has been led by the rise of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), with the survey finding that a massive 97 per cent of organisations provide their employees with mobile devices for business use, be that smartphones or tablets.

Microsoft also recently found that 60 per cent of employees use personal devices for work showing that, while the rise of enterprise mobility and mobile IT offers great opportunities for businesses, there are also a lot of issues to consider.

“Organisations that don't consider apps as part of their wider software policies may miss out on cost savings and are increasingly likely to incur unbudgeted indirect usage charges. Organisations need the ability to provide their mobile users with access to pre-approved, managed applications in order to avoid potential compliance issues. This access to pre-approved applications should be available to users of corporately or privately owned devices, and should be intuitive enough that provisioning and download can be performed by the end user.” said Alan Giles, Mobility Business Unit Manager, Snow Software.

“Organisations are now consuming software on many different devices and end users are no longer reliant on desktop IT and the accompanying business software. IT needs to be able to manage the provisioning, licensing and consumption of software on any platform for any user, wherever they may be” Giles added.

Gartner predicts that 40 per cent of contact with the IT service desk will be related to smartphones and tablets by 2018.

With 57 per cent of Snow respondents noting that they personally use apps for at least an hour of the working day, organisations need to find an approach to better manage the use of such software.