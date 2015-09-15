Three UK launches 4G mobile voice service

Three UK unveiled a new technology which it claims will remove a lot of signal "blackspots” across UK's rural areas and buildings.

The technology, called 4G Super Voice, will enable Three users to make phone calls, send messages and get online using voice-over-LTE (VoLTE) technology. It follows Three’s acquisition of low-frequency 800 MHz spectrum back in 2013. The 800 MHz spectrum has shorter wavelengths than Three's spectrum at 1800MHz, meaning it is better at penetrating through walls.

"Indoor coverage across the industry is always the hardest problem to solve, so all networks, whether it's 2G, 3G or 4G will always have coverage blackspots," said Bryn Jones, Chief Technology Officer at Three for The Telegraph.

"The way I always think of it is, if you're trying to get to sleep at night and there's a party at the end of the street, the sound you hear is the bass, which is the low frequency. You don't hear the singing, which is the high frequency."

Three said that 4G Super Voice already covers 50 per cent of the UK population for indoor coverage and more than three quarters of London, Edinburgh, Exeter and Birmingham. It has also begun installing the technology in Cardiff, Manchester, Liverpool and Bristol, and hopes to extend it to 65 per cent of the country by the end of 2015.

Users will need to get their hands on a smartphone which supports the 800 MHz spectrum, such as Samsung Galaxy S5 or the LG G4. They will also need to their software to the latest version to access 4G Super-Voice.