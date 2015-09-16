Apple chief open to allowing users to remove permanent apps

Apple adds more permanent apps every year on iOS, lowering the amount of storage available when you first unlock the smartphone.

Even though it shows no sign of stopping this year, adding Find My Friends, Find My iPhone, News, Wallet, and iCloud Drive, Apple’s chief Tim Cook said he was open to the idea of allowing users to remove some apps.

In an interview with Buzzfeed, Cook established that the bottom line is to make users happy and the company is in discussions about allowing some apps to be removed by the user.

“This is a more complex issue than it first appears,” said Cook. “There are some apps that are linked to something else on the iPhone. If they were to be removed they might cause issues elsewhere on the phone. There are other apps that aren’t like that. So over time, I think with the ones that aren’t like that, we’ll figure out a way [for you to remove them].”

This should mean apps like iBooks, iCloud Drive, News, and FaceTime, which don’t directly affect any other apps, will be removable. Cook did not give a timeline for the update, but we expect to see at least some changes in iOS 10 to offer more storage space.

Android also has a problem with bloatware, due to manufacturers being forced to add all of Google’s services onto the system to receive the Google Play store. That comes on top of manufacturer's own partnerships and apps, filling the smartphone quickly.

Apple decided to continue the 16GB iPhone model in the latest update, another reason users are unhappy with the amount of storage. On top of forcing users to pay £100 for a £10 storage module, it seems like Apple doesn’t really care about storage for users, and is more bothered about making as much bank as possible.