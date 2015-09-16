HP announces further job cuts with up to 30,000 employees axed

When HP announced it was to split into two at the end of last year, everyone knew it would be an expensive and complex separation, with job losses bound to be incurred – and a new round of cuts has just been announced.

Sky News reports that the company has revealed that 25,000 to 30,000 jobs are going to be axed at HP Enterprise, the new arm separate from its PC and printer hardware division.

These cuts will be made by the end of next month, and will affect employees worldwide, although exactly where they’ll be drawn from wasn’t specified.

The company has previously laid off some 55,000 workers, and the transition HP is going through is certainly a painful one for many – but hopefully, this will be the last bout of ‘restructuring’ that we see.

CEO Meg Whitman commented: "These restructuring activities will enable a more competitive, sustainable cost structure for the new Hewlett Packard Enterprise. We've done a significant amount of work over the past few years to take costs out and simplify processes and these final actions will eliminate the need for any future corporate restructuring."

Back in February, HP’s chief financial officer Cathie Lesjak detailed how much the split was going to cost the company, and estimated that some $2 billion (£1.3 billion) would need to be forked out.