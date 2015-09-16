Moto X Style and Moto 360 pre-orders begin in UK

Pre-orders for the Moto X Style and second-gen Moto 360 begin today in the United Kingdom. The Moto X Style comes a little late to the country, after being available for a month in the United States, but the Moto 360 has arrived a few weeks after it was unveiled at IFA 2015.

The Moto X Style is the company’s true flagship device, costing £399 for the 32GB version. Customisation options can raise the price above £449, including a 64GB option, leather or wood backs, and cases.

A 5.7-inch quad-HD display is available on the Moto X Style, with a hexa-core Snapdragon 808 processor, 3GB of RAM, and 3000mAh battery internally. The 21-megapixel camera is a lot larger than others on the market, showing Motorola’s commitment to better photo quality.

In the UK, the Moto X Style will only be available in 32GB or 64GB configurations, removing the 16GB option available in the US.

The second-gen Moto 360 builds on the success of the first smartwatch, with new size options for men and women. A 46mm option can be purchased for an extra £40, alongside aa micro-cut bezel for £20, a gold or rose gold case for £30, a double wrap leather band for £10 or a metal band for £30. Users will also be able to customise the watch-face for the Moto 360.

Prices start at £229, but as seen with all the add-ons, the bill could run up to £349 with all of the extra customisations added.

The Carphone Warehouse will be stocking both products by September 25th, but no word on when either product will be released.