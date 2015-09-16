Save over £60 on a Lenovo S5000 7-inch tablet

It's already been an interesting morning in the world of tech, with Facebook announcing a 'dislike' button is on the way and HP has revealed it is set to axe up to 30,000 employees by the end of next month.

Today's daily deal features a Lenovo S5000 7-inch tablet, which can be yours for just £136.86, a saving of £63.13 (32 per cent).

The Lenovo S5000 is super slim and super light - weighing just 246g and measuring 7.9mm at its thickest - combining a 7-inch HD wide-view screen (1,280 x 800 pixel resolution) with a 1.6-megapixel HD camera and optional 3G connectivity, making it perfect for web browsing, reading and photography on the go.

Powered by a quad core 1.2GHz processor and loaded with Android 4.2 Jelly Bean operating system, this handy tablet gives you a stutter-free experience and is great for gaming.

Lenovo has also packed in a long-life 3500mAh li-polymer battery which can stand up to eight hours of web browsing and the Android Jelly Bean 4.2 operating system. The integrated front and rear cameras and lightweight and portable design all ensure there’s never a dull moment.

To get this deal on a Lenovo S5000 7-inch tablet for yourself, simply click the 'Buy Now' button above or below.