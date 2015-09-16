Sony rebrands Project Morpheus as PlayStation VR

Sony has rebranded its virtual reality offering, with a launch date and further details likely to follow in the near future.

Previously referred to as Project Morpheus, the VR headset will now be known as PlayStation VR, which is entirely understandable given that video gaming is likely to be one of its primary uses.

Sony announced the news at its Tokyo Game Show press conference but, other than that, did not reveal any of the details that VR fans had been eagerly anticipating. Both the release date and price for PlayStation VR remain unconfirmed.

The virtual reality market is expected to grow significantly over the next few years with video games likely to form the initial success story. As well as PlayStation VR, the Facebook-owned company Oculus recently announced a partnership with Microsoft that is likely to see hardware developed specifically for the Xbox One console.

However, there are still a number of technical issues that must be ironed out before virtual reality can make an impact in the gaming world and beyond. VR headsets generally require an extremely high resolution and frame rate in order for the wearer to have a smooth experience.

Away from the world of virtual reality, Sony made a number of other high-profile announcements at the Tokyo Game Show. As well as a price drop in Japan, a raft of games were announced including Yakuza 6 and King of Fighters 14, alongside downloadable content for Bloodborne and Assassin's Creed Syndicate.