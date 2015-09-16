Sony Xperia Z5 available for pre-order in the UK

Sony’s latest flagship, the Xperia Z5, is available for pre-order today at Vodafone, EE, and O2.

The three major carriers in the United Kingdom are the first to receive the new device. Sony plans to start shipping the device in early October; Vodafone is offering free home delivery by Monday October 5th.

The cheapest monthly cost is available on EE for £32 per month, with an upfront cost of £100. More expensive contracts with more data and unlimited texts and phone calls are available from all three carriers, and all three offer 4G LTE contracts.

Vodafone UK has teamed up with Eon Productions and Sony to create the ‘Bond Edition’ of the Xperia Z5. This will include wallpapers, themes and a blog feature Naomie Harris’ character in the new Spectre movie, Moneypenny.

Sony will be the supplier of all gadgets for James Bond in the upcoming film. The two companies agreed to a deal a few months ago, after some issues with Daniel Craig and Sony products, which lead to speculation they would drop Sony for Samsung.

The Xperia Z5 has a new approach focused on the camera, instead of waterproof features. The Xperia Z5 Premium, with a 4K display, will launch later in the year. The Xperia Z5 Compact will launch alongside the Z5 and should be available on all carriers.