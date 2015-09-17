Amazon announces £50 7-inch Fire tablet

Amazon announced earlier today one of the cheapest tablets on the market, a new 7-inch Fire tablet costing £50. Compared to previous Fire tablets, Amazon is making a whole new leap in the budget market.

The e-commerce giant is even rolling out a deal for large families, schools, and other public facilities. Buy five Fire tablets and it will ship another for free. Since the tablet is so inexpensive, having one for travel, one for home, and one for school might be a idea for parents.

To reach the low price point, Amazon has removed the HD from the Fire tablet name, adding a 1,024 x 600 resolution display, 1.3GHz processor, 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. It will come with a front and rear camera, and seven hours of battery life.

That does put it on the much lower end of the spectrum, but may be a decent proposal to customers in Indonesia, India, the Philippines, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. Amazon needs to win over customers in that region and an Amazon powered tablet might be the ticket.

Amazon also updated the Fire Kids Edition tablet, dropping the price for £150 to £100. The Kids Edition comes with a protective bumper, making it easier to hold and stopping any damages from happening. FreeTime Unlimited, Amazon’s age appropriate books and movies service, is also included in the deal.

In addition to the Fire tablet, Amazon also announced the Fire HD 8. The tablet just reaches HD territory with a 1,280 x 800 display. It runs on a 1.5GHz quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. Amazon claims the Fire HD 8 will offer eight hours of battery life.

The highest end model, the Fire HD 10, will offer almost the same specifications but inside a 10-inch display. The Fire HD 8 will cost £130, while the Fire HD 10 will be available for £169.

The Amazon Fire HDX did not work out well for the e-commerce giant, clearly not winning over any customers with a large, premium, expensive tablet.