Daily deal: Save £50 on a Lenovo Thinkcentre E50 desktop computer

It was the day of pre-orders yesterday, as the Sony Xperia Z5 and the Moto X Style and Moto 360 all became available to pre-order in the UK.

Today's daily deal features a Lenovo Thinkcentre E50 desktop computer, which can be yours for just £149.99, a saving of £49.99 (25 per cent).

Engineered for small-to-medium businesses, the E50 gives you the performance you need at a reasonable price — and includes special features to cut down on energy costs.

From its hidden air inlets to its conveniently placed input/output ports, from its well-situated top handle to its asset tag mark, the E50 is efficient to use — and looks great. Data can be moved between the E50 and other devices quickly with USB 3.0, which is 10 times faster than previous USB technologies, and is backward-compatible.

The Thinkcentre E50 also features an Intel Pentium J2900 2.41GHz processor, 4GB of RAM, a 500GB HDD and Windows 8.1 Pro operating system.

