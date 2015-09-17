Google pledges to match donations, aiming for £7m to aid refugees

Google has organised a donation drive to collect money for humanitarian aid to help with the current refugee crisis.

When you first fired up Google this morning, you may have noticed a pop-up message at the top of the screen regarding making a donation to help – and the search giant has pledged to match the money given by those online.

As Google pointed out in a blog post, it has already given €1 million (£730,000) to front-line organisations providing humanitarian aid to refugees and migrants, and with this new drive, the company will match the first €5 million (£3.6 million) donated by folks worldwide, for an eventual total of €10 million (£7.2 million).

That money will be split between four non-profit organisations providing aid, namely: Doctors Without Borders, International Rescue Committee, Save the Children and UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

These organisations are helping out with shelter, food and water, along with medical attention and generally taking care of the security and human rights of refugees.

The blog post announcing the donation drive was written by Rita Masoud, Product Marketing Manager at Google, who herself was a refugee who fled from Kabul, Afghanistan with her family when she was seven-years-old.

She wrote: “Our journey involved many dark train and bus rides, as well as hunger, thirst, cold and fear. Fortunately, we received asylum in The Netherlands, where I grew up in a safe environment and was able to find my way in life.

“Today, I work for Google in California. I was lucky. But as the refugee and migrant crisis has grown, many people like my family are desperate for help.”

As of the time of writing, just over half of the stipulated total has currently been pledged. You can make your own donation here.