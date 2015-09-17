HCL teams up with IBM to drive IoT adoption

Global IT services provider HCL Technologies has announced a new collaboration with IBM to jointly develop Internet of Things (IoT) solutions to help customers on their IoT journey.

HCL and IBM will work together to develop solutions around ‘Connected Products and Operations’ such as remote monitoring, smart Inventory Management, smart building & facilities management.

The partnership will combine HCL's heritage in Engineering R&D Services and global systems integration expertise with IBM's strength in enterprise asset management, cloud and analytics.

This will enable the integration of device, connectivity, data platform and analytics for organisations across the world to address some of the most complex enterprise and industrial IoT challenges.

Chris O’Connor, General Manager of Offerings for Internet of Things at IBM said: "Building an extensive ecosystem around the Internet of Things, is imperative to the success of all complex Internet of Things client solutions. Combining HCL's IoT design capabilities in hardware and platforms with IBM IoT Foundation platform, the result is an capability that generates new value across every segment we are targeting."

Sukamal Banerjee, Executive Vice President for Engineering & R&D Services and Head of IoT Business at HCL Technologies, added: "The intersection of employees, data and technology enabled intelligent machines is creating fundamental shifts in enterprise business models, leading to not only increased productivity and efficiency but also opening a plethora of new revenue opportunities for companies."

"Our partnership with IBM will provide replicable use cases and POCs for companies and enable accelerated adoption of IoT within and across industries."