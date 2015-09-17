How to watch the Rugby World Cup 2015 online

The Rugby World Cup 2015 starts tomorrow, with England playing Fiji at Twickenham Stadium. For the next month, rugby fans will get to enjoy lots of games, and if you're looking for ways to stream the games on your computer or mobile device, keep reading.

The best way to watch the Rugby World Cup 2015 is to head over to the ITV website and load up their ITV Player.

If you'r on a PC or a laptop, open your browser and navigate to http://itv.com/itvplayer/itv. In case this channel doesn't broadcast a certain match, you will probably find it over at the ITV4 channel – http://itv.com/itvplayer/itv4.

Click the Watch Live tab above the video preview window, then click the Play icon to begin playback.

If you're on a smartphone or a tablet, the best way to watch the games is to download the ITV mobile app from either the App Store or Google Play Store.

Having downloaded and installed ITV Player, launch the app and select either the ITV or ITV4 tab at the top of the screen. Now simply tap the large Watch Live button on the preview window at the top of the screen.

If you don't have an unlimited mobile data plan, make sure you watch the games on Wi-Fi, either you risk getting a large phone bill.

The Rugby World Cup 2015 is geo-restricted, meaning you won't be able to watch the games outside of the UK. However, there are ways around these restrictions. All you need to do is download a VPN that will mask your IP address and make it appear to ITV Player that you are in fact in the UK.

Hola and UnoTelly are among the most popular VPNs out there.