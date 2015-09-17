The importance of embracing mobile marketing

With mobile overtaking desktop as the main way of accessing the internet, brands have new opportunities to reach their customers on their preferred platform.

Mobile technology company Zumobi has produced an infographic looking at the opportunities for brands to harness the power of mobile content marketing strategies.

The headline figure is that mobile use has increased by 76 per cent year-on-year since 2013. It also reveals that 71 per cent of consumers are open to receiving personalised promotions and offers from their preferred brands and retailers. This gives companies the opportunity to unite mobile with content marketing and open up a new phase in the way the engage with their customers.

Other findings include that Americans spend almost three hours per day on their mobile devices and that 61 per cent of millennials prefer to use mobile over desktop. The biggest growth in mobile use has come in lifestyle and shopping -- 174 per cent up between 2013 and 2014, followed by utilities and productivity up by 121 per cent and messaging and social up 103 per cent.

"With the mobile landscape so influential and content marketing proven to be the most effective way to reach consumers, we’re right at the ideal intersection between the two - offering an untapped opportunity for marketers that's personalised and data driven," says Marla Schimke, VP of Marketing at Zumobi.

"As the infographic presents, seven out of every eight minutes of mobile use is spent in app. If a brand is not leveraging its mobile potential through content marketing initiatives, they’re missing a massive engagement opportunity".

You can see more, including how brands are investing in mobile content, in the the full infographic below.

