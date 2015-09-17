UK government launches IoT programme as part of £40m investment

The UK government has launched a national programme designed to amplify the UK’s Internet of Things (IoT) capability as part of its £40m investment in IoT.

IoTUK will be powered by the Digital and Future Cities Catapults in a bid to advance the country’s global leadership in IoT and increase the adoption of high quality IoT technologies and services throughout businesses and the public sector.

The project is expected to play a key role in enabling IoT entrepreneurship and will collaborate with organisations in a wide range of fields such as cities, health and industrial applications.

A focus will be placed on enabling UK businesses and the public sector to advance in creating their IoT capability, particularly in areas such as security and trust.

“We are at a pivotal point in the evolution of the IoT and the UK needs to be ready to maximise the incredible potential of smart technology, but this is not about talking fridges,” claimed Digital Catapult CEO Neil Crockett.

“This is about systematic operability, artificial intelligence, machine automation and about how devices can and will change business models and supply chains.

“The societal impact from improving city infrastructure through to making IoT healthcare a reality is huge and the UK needs to be at the cusp of these things to stay ahead,” he added.

techUK Supportive

The news has been welcomed by the UK’s representative body for those working and innovating in the technology sector techUK.

“The government’s £40m investment in IoT will play a crucial role in helping the UK seize the opportunities it presents,” claimed the organisation’s associate director Rob McNamara.

“The role of IoTUK in coordinating and managing the initiatives that will emerge out of the government’s investment will be highly valuable – so too will be their commitment to promoting UK capabilities in this space.

“techUK – the voice of the UK tech industry – looks forward to working closely with IoTUK as it gears into action,” he added.

