Zuckerberg takes us inside Facebook's new offices

Facebook's head office contains no actual offices. This is what has been revealed in Mark Zuckerberg's recent posted video.

In the said video, Zuckerberg speaks in its 430,000 square feet Menlo, California office, where behind him appears an open floor plan with a jumble of desks, chairs and computers.

Zuckerberg said that its office design intends to “facilitate sharing and communicating, enabling collaboration.“

With his desk situated in the middle of these set of desks, other Facebook employees can walk around to see what he's doing.

Despite the lack of secluded spaces for employees, Facebook has a conference room, intended for meetings Zuckerberg or his employees hold.

"One of the things you’re probably noticing is, it's all glass,” Zuckerberg says, explaining the conference room design. “That’s because we’re trying to create this open and transparent culture in our company where everyone can see what everyone is working on."

“The building itself is pretty simple and isn’t fancy. That’s on purpose. We want our space to feel like a work in progress. When you enter our buildings, we want you to feel how much left there is to be done in our mission to connect the world," Zuckerberg said.

Head over to Zuckerberg's Facebook page to check out the video for yourself.