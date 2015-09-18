Daily deal: 60 per cent off a NETGEAR WN1000RP Wi-Fi Range Extender

After months of preparation, the 2015 Rugby World Cup kicks off this evening at Twickenham Stadium, with England standing a real chance of going a long way in the tournament.

Today's daily deal features a NETGEAR WN1000RP Wi-Fi Range Extender, which can be yours for just £9.99, a saving of £16.65 (62 per cent).

This NETGEAR Wi-Fi Booster amplifies Wi-Fi coverage for mobile devices in the home by extending and strengthening an existing Wi-Fi signal, giving you the ability to enjoy an improved wireless experience on tablets, smartphones, netbooks and e-readers.

Users can enjoy reduced 3G/4G mobile data usage by connecting to Wi-Fi while at home, improved coverage to eliminate dreaded "dead zones," simple install for all devices using a browser with no CD needed and Push N' Connect using Wi-Fi Protected Setup (WPS) for a quick and secure connection.

This device also provides optimal coverage with real-time LEDs that locate the best placement spot, superior security and universal compatibility with an existing Wi-Fi router or service provider gateway.

To get this deal on a NETGEAR Wi-Fi Range Extender for yourself, simply click the 'Buy Now' button above or below.