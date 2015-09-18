iPad mini 4 teardown reveals how Apple kept its new tablet so slim

The freshly revealed iPad mini 4 has been given the teardown treatment by the boffins over at iFixit, with some interesting revelations in terms of how Apple managed to keep its latest compact tablet so svelte.

One of the major reasons the iPad mini 4 is slimmer – nearly 20 per cent thinner than its predecessor, in fact, at 6.1mm – is because the battery has been trimmed. It is now a single cell affair rather than two-cell, and it’s thinner with a lesser capacity of 5,124mAh (which is, funnily enough, 20 per cent less than the iPad mini 3’s power pack).

The teardown found that the FaceTime camera assembly has also been considerably trimmed down.

The iPad mini’s chip is an A8 APL1011 SoC backed with 2GB of LPDDR3 SDRAM, iFixit discovered (the iPad Pro has a whopping 4GB of RAM, incidentally).

Then the site concluded with the bad news – the tablet recorded a ‘repairability’ score of just 2/10.

On the plus side, the battery isn't soldered in, but the new fused front panel means more expense if the screen is cracked and needs to be repaired, and there are "gobs of adhesive" which are applied liberally across the internal components to make any sort of repair trickier.

Check out the full iFixit write-up here.

The iPad mini 4 promises 30 per cent faster CPU performance and 60 per cent faster graphics performance than its predecessor, and starts at £319 for the 16GB Wi-Fi-only version.