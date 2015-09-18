MI5 boss wants to ban encrypted communication apps

Terrorists are using encrypted communication apps to communicate, so we must ban those apps because that’s the only way to stop terrorists plotting attacks against the UK.

Even though this logic is fundamentally flawed, it doesn’t seem to be stopping the UK government from trying to ban communication apps with proper encryption.

After Prime Minister David Cameron, now it’s time for MI5 boss Andrew Parker to lash out at WhatsApp, iMessage and the likes.

Speaking to the BBC, Mr Parker said: "Encryption is creating a situation where law enforcement agencies and security agencies can no longer obtain under proper legal warrant the contents of communications between people they have reason to believe are terrorists.

"They are using secure apps and internet communication to try to broadcast their message and incite and direct terrorism amongst people who live here who are prepared to listen to their message," The Daily Star quotes Mr Parker saying.

Yeah well, terrorists are also using cars to make car bombs, so let’s just ban cars now, why the hell not. And while we’re at it, we might as well ban knives, because they seem to be using those, too.

According to Mr Parker, the UK is facing its highest terror threat in 30 years.

Prime Minister David Cameron has also given a warning about encrypted messaging.

Speaking earlier this year Mr Cameron said: “In our country, do we want to allow a means of communication between people which we cannot read?”

“My answer to that question is no we must not."

"If I am Prime Minister, I will make sure it is a comprehensive piece of legislation that makes sure we do not allow terrorist safe spaces to communicate with each other."