Micro:bit delayed until 2016

Kids in Year 7, eagerly waiting to get their hands on the free BBC micro:bit device and start learning to code will have to wait a bit longer, as the device is still not ready.

The device has been hit with issues regarding power supply and, according to a report by Wired, won’t be released before 2016.

The micro:bit’s power supply has recently been redesigned – a reason behind the delay. It was originally planned to be a coin-shaped battery, but has since been transformed into an external AA battery pack.

Micro:Bit is an ARM-based embedded system designed by the BBC for use in computer education in the UK. The device will be given away free to every year 7 pupil in the UK. At some point, it will be available for purchase by anyone.

The 4 x 5 cm device has an ARM Cortex-M0 processor, accelerometer and magnetometer sensors, Bluetooth and USB connectivity, a display consisting of 25 LEDs, two programmable buttons, and can be powered by either USB or an external battery pack. The device inputs and outputs are through five ring connectors that are part of the 23-pin edge connector.

However, this is not the first time something like this happens to a “give every pupil in the UK a free computer” initiative. Back in 1981the original BBC Micro was also hit with lengthy delays due to a major component fault, leading to the launch being pushed back until 1982, to widespread outcry and even initiating questions in the House Of Commons.