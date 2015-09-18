People are having trouble upgrading to iOS 9

The upgrade to iOS 9 has failed for some people, having them turning to Twitter to vent their frustrations.

According to a report by Reuters, some Apple users trying to upgrade older models of different iDevices have been hit with the “Software Update Failed” error message, a few minutes in. After that, the entire process must be repeated.

Apple is silent on the matter, declining to comment. However, tech analyst Bob O'Donnell of Technalysis Research says the problem might be when too many people try to upgrade at the same time.

"It's like the Black Friday thing. Some websites get creamed on the traffic on Black Friday,” he said.

Brown said he always advises clients to wait a few days after a release, before downloading any new upgrades from Apple, Google or Microsoft, to make sure any errors get removed first.

Still, iOS 9 has a solid adoption rate. Only yesterday did we report that Apple’s new iOS reached 12 per cent of all of its devices.

In 24 hours, 12.4 per cent of iOS owners did just that, according to Mixpanel. While that might seem like a surge, it is actually the lowest amount in 24 hours ever. It is three per cent lower than iOS 8 and five per cent lower than iOS 7.

This percentage is still quite a lot of the iOS population however, with over a tenth of all users putting their faith in Apple. Mobile intelligence firm Crittercism even believes iOS 9 will surpass iOS 8 in adoption rate over the next month, due to lower crashes on the new update.