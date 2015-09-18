The productivity plan: How to make your workplace more efficient

The world is a competitive place, there’s no doubt about that. Companies across the globe have to compete with one another, and if a company isn’t as productive or efficient as it could be, the risks of going out of business are very high.

Productive companies are rewarded while unproductive companies are driven out of business. That’s how markets work, and that’s why human civilisation has progressed so much over the last century.

Creating an efficient workplace is a necessity as this infographic shows (via Entrepreneur.com), there are a lot of things that you can do to make your workplace more productive.

Unsurprisingly, cloud computing was found to be one of the most effective ways to increase the productivity and outcomes of companies. In one survey, 69 per cent of senior IT professionals reported that cloud computing increase productivity, while 63 per cent saw a reduction in costs. With more and more companies tapping into the growth potential of cloud computing, getting on the cloud if all but essential for just about every company.

Other tech tools, such as dual monitors can also result in huge increases in productivity. One study found that dual monitors could increase productivity by anywhere between 9 to 50 per cent. Giving workers laptops, which allow them to work on the go or remotely, can result in a 100 hour increase in productivity per year. Couple that laptop with the cloud and you’ll likely see an even greater increase.

Another thing you should consider are the physical attributes of your workplace. For example, the perfect office temperature is about 70 to 72 degrees Fahrenheit (21/22 Celsius) and each degree deviation from this ideal results in a .3 to .4 per cent drop in productivity! Outdoor views can also increase productivity. You might think that people would be distracted by the sights, but in fact one study found that those with the best outdoor views performed 10 to 16 per cent better than those without any view at all.

Interestingly, people are at their peak mental capabilities right around the middle of the work day, with mental capacities increasing at about 11 a.m. and dropping off around 2 to 3 p.m. Given this, you should avoid the most mentally strenuous acts during the early mornings and late afternoons.

Other things like giving employees ownership, and using company resources to develop their skills and can also increase productivity. So too can good leadership skills, such as leading by example, being approachable, and setting realistic deadlines.

There are tons of things tech managers and company leaders can do to increase productivity, so make sure you consider all of the options!

Image source: Shutterstock/Monkey Business Images